Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Controls’ strategic acquisitions and mergers bode well. In response to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus, the company initiated a series of costs savings, including staffing adjustments and reduction in production levels to help mitigate the business disruption. Its strong balance sheet allows it to return cash to shareholders through dividend payments and investment in growth opportunities. However, weak consumer sentiment amid the pandemic is likely to hurt the firm's sales and earnings in the near future. Johnson Controls projects organic revenues to be down 9-11% in the upcoming quarter. The divestiture of several businesses and volatility in commodity prices is also denting the company’s profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JCI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.