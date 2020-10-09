Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JLL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

JLL opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

