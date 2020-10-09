JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $17.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

CCL stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 63.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of Carnival by 46.5% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after buying an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 927,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

