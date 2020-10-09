JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.72. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

