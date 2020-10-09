JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

