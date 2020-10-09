JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Danske downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NHYDY opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

