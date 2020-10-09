JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

ADDYY opened at $163.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.82. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

