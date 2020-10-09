Jupiter (JUP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,452.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $96,953.77 and approximately $73,452.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00257183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.01521914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00157123 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

