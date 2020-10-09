Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Director Denise Bevers Sells 12,508 Shares of Stock

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $62,665.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denise Bevers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Denise Bevers sold 515 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,575.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.95 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $194.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.