KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Investec cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.