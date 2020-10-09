Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of KNX opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $2,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at $152,283.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $4,606,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at $152,781.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 423.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 491.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 286,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 238,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

