Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNX. Knight Equity increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $54,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.