Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Main First Bank upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

