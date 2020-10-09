Kuai Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.30 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00257183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.01521914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00157123 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,933,484 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

