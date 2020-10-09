Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 7.8%

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.56. 1,169,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 564,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

