Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.06. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 188,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

