Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $288.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Landec by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Landec by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landec by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Landec by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Landec by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 225,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

