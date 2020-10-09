Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after buying an additional 9,126,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.