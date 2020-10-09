Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 1,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

PTON opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.99.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $570,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,496 shares of company stock valued at $63,051,505.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

