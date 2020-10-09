Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3,029.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

ESGV opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $66.03.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.