Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 349.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $4,684,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

