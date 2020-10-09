Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,069.21 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $988.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $825.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,752.77, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,016.89.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

