Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after buying an additional 4,666,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $164,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

EVLO opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

