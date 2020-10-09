Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 128.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

