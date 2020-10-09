Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

