Larson Financial Group LLC Has $45,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,862,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.