Larson Financial Group LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $6,826,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $3,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $291,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 946,562 shares of company stock valued at $112,913,924 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.75 and a beta of 1.03. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Crowdstrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.