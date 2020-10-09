Larson Financial Group LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $827,751,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after buying an additional 558,322 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,684,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

