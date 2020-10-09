Larson Financial Group LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9,202.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 348,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344,729 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Shares of EMR opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

