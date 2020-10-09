Larson Financial Group LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 128.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

