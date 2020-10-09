Larson Financial Group LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $248,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $1,105,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $1,175,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.6% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $478.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $529.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.36.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total transaction of $1,877,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,063,305.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,426 shares of company stock valued at $106,030,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

