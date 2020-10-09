Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.17.

VMC opened at $153.09 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

