Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 146 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $177.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

