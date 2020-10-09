Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 146 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.