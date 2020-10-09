Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,004 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 292,664 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after buying an additional 2,037,030 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

