Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after buying an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,082,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after buying an additional 1,082,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

