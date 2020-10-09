Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 199.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,427 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

