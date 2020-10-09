Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $188,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 54.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Western Digital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $98,748,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 27.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Western Digital stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

