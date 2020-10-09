Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,520 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX opened at $52.92 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89.

