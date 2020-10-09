Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

