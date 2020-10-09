Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $68,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after buying an additional 256,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,704,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,671,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,173 shares of company stock worth $52,352,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $72.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. Moderna Inc has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

