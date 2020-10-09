Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 30,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

