Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 30,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $170.87 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

