Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 190 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $26,635,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after purchasing an additional 244,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,016.89.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,069.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,752.77, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $988.22 and a 200 day moving average of $825.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

