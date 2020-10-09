Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 76.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.97. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.17.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.