Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 788,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 26.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

