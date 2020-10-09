Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 41.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 283.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 182,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

CASS stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

In other Cass Information Systems news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

