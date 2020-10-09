Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,425,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 334,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

