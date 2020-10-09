LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $33.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

LMAT opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $655.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $455,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $711,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $684,053. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

