Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Lifted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7,080.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,964 shares of company stock valued at $16,599,018 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $84.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Lennar’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

